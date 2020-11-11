LEVINE--Carol Colitti, age 69, of New York City passed away on November 8 after a sudden and brief illness. Her husband of 38 years, Dr. Gary Levine, and son Benjamin Levine (New York City) were at her side. She is also survived by her siblings Deborah Colitti (New York City), Catherine Herchel (Hamden, MA), and Joseph Colitti III (Briarcliff Manor, NY), as well as beloved in- laws, nieces, nephews, grand- nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph Colitti Jr. and Carole Russell Colitti, and her sister Cynthia Colitti Burke. Born and raised in Western Massachusetts, Carol moved to New York City after graduating from Mount Holyoke College to pursue a career in international banking. While working in Far East Lending at Republic New York, she met Gary on a blind date in Greenwich Village and they were married less than a year later in 1982. After honeymooning through China, Mongolia and Tibet, they moved to San Francisco where Carol worked in Latin American Lending & Credit Policy at Crocker and Wells Fargo Banks, and was Vice President & Relationship Manager at ABN AMRO Bank. After Ben was born, the family moved to Northampton, MA. Carol was soon recruited back by ABN AMRO to be Senior Vice President, Managing Director and Head of its Boston Group, finishing her career as Global Managing Director and Head of East Coast Client Group, New York. After retiring from banking, Carol avidly pursued her love of language, authoring a book, a featured travel column, and several opinion, literary, and food blogs. She was a formidable and proud polemicist, and her writing was as brilliant, inquisitive, creative, provocative, irreverent, and brave as she was. Carol's love for and devotion to her husband, cherished son, family and friends were boundless, and her energy filled any room she walked into. She will be painfully missed, but the impact she had on everyone she knew is indelible. Her family and friends will celebrate her extraordinary life at a later date in a way she would approve likely involving a large boat somewhere warm and sunny.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store