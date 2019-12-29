Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol McGovern Cerf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1928 - 2019

Carol Montgomery McGovern Cerf died on December 23, 2019, in West Orange, NJ. She was born February 18, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to William Montgomery McGovern and Margaret Montgomery McGovern. A wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, she was also deeply dedicated to serving the Cambridge, Massachusetts, community, where she lived for nearly 50 years. There, she volunteered at the Bryn Mawr bookstore, tutored children at the Fletcher-Maynard school and served on the boards or committees of the Cambridge City Hospital, Cambridge Camping Association and Cambridge Homes.



She grew up in Evanston, Illinois, Augusta, Georgia, Cambridge, MA, and Washington, D.C., in the loving family of a charismatic explorer, professor of political science, and advisor to President Franklin Roosevelt. In 1948, at the age of 20, she graduated Summa Cum Laude in political science from Bryn Mawr College. She exhibited a lifelong passion for the school.



In 1949, she moved to wartorn Germany, where she worked for the CIA, living in Karlsruhe and then (West) Berlin. While based in Germany, she fulfilled her dream of traveling throughout Europe and met her CIA colleague and future husband, Jay Henry Cerf, whom she married in 1951. Jay had proposed to her on their first date and loved her until his death in 1974.



After their marriage, the Cerfs returned to Berlin while Jay completed the research for his PhD from Yale University while Carol cared for their first son, Randy. In 1955 the family settled in Washington, D.C.



There, with unflagging dedication and love, she raised her three children while also volunteering in the public schools, tutoring, and overseeing elementary school library programs. In 1969, the family moved to Cambridge, where she worked as a health policy consultant (writing a book on value added tax and health care economics) and then as an administrator at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. Well into her eighties, she was an active volunteer, board member, and supporter of myriad causes and political candidates. She was famous, even as she aged, for walking and biking everywhere around the Boston area in all weather conditions. She kept her mind sharp by regularly auditing classes at the Kennedy School and attending various lectures and policy forums at Harvard.



Even as her capacities faded, Carol was a joy to be around. She maintained an exceptionally sunny attitude and focused on gratitude for the blessings of her life rather than the unpleasantness of living with diminishing capacities.



Carol was an anchor and a role model for her family. She will be missed by her three sons, Randy, Chris, and Monty; their wives, Kerstin, Ann, and Julie; her nine grandchildren; her sister, Janet Calhoun; and the many people who were touched by her love and her commitment to service.



Donations in her memory can be made to the United Negro College Fund. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019

