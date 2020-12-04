Carol McKillop was born in New York City to Harry and Cecilia (D'Ozeville) McKillop. A confirmed and passionate New Yorker who never moved away from the city except for a couple of years on a diplomatic mission overseas, she died in New York City on November 8, 2020.



Carol had a long, storied, and multi-faceted career, including stints as a local talk show host (New York, New York), a television documentary producer, vice chairman and commissioner of the City Youth Board, associate director of the Office of Communications of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, director of public relations for Phillip Morris, U.S.A., member of the executive board of Daytop Village, vice chairman of the Women's Economic Round Table, and special assistant to the American Ambassador to Italy at the United States Embassy in Rome.



Her time in Rome left her with many enduring friendships and an abiding love of Italy. For years afterward, she spent part of almost every summer there, often inviting nieces and nephews to join her. She owned a sailboat for many years and enjoyed sailing with friends. She loved dogs and leaves behind one beloved miniature schnauzer, Cody. She was deeply religious and served in recent years as a Eucharistic Minister at her parish, the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer.



Carol was predeceased by all of her siblings: Harry, Lucille (Hickey), Thomas, and Donald. She is survived by many nephews and nieces, whom she regaled with stories from her incredible career. They all enjoyed perusing her wall of pictures of Carol with politicians and celebrities from all over the world, as each photo came with an amazing tale. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and by her many longtime friends.

