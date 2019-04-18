RATHORE--Carol. Carol Rathore (nee Carol Homer), passed away peacefully April 15, 2019 at home in North Andover, Massachusetts. Born in New York on September 14th, 1925 to Elisabeth and Alexander Homer, Carol was a lifelong proponent of arts and letters. Raised in Manhattan, Carol received her Bachelor's from Hunter College, a Master's degree in Asian Art History from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and a second Master's degree in Library Science from Columbia University. She spent many years as a children's librarian, bringing the love of books to the youngest readers, and later to students as a librarian at Rye High School and Rye Country Day School. Carol also held several research librarian positions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, including her favorite, at the Fashion Institute, just before retiring. Carol is survived by her husband, Naeem Rathore, loving daughter and son-in-law Amna and Paul Greaves. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11am-2pm at Conte Funeral Home in Andover which is located at 28 Florence Street in Andover, MA. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home. Memorial Donations most welcome. www.unicefusa.org/donate/ unicef-tribute-cards
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 18, 2019