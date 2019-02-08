Obituary Guest Book View Sign

REICH--Carol F. Aged 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Miami. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Reich, and her two daughters, Marcia Reich Walsh and Janet Reich Elsbach, and their families. Her daughter Deborah Reich died in 2013. Carol was a woman of unquenchable spirit. She left Cornell University after two years to get married. At the age of 35, she returned to school and received a BA from NYU. She continued her education at CUNY Graduate Center, where she earned a Masters and PhD in Psychology. She served for many years as a trustee of the Lexington Center in Queens, NY, including the Lexington School for the Deaf, where she became the first woman president and later worked to ensure that her successor would be the first deaf leader of the board. In 1988, along with her husband Joe, she created a project in the New York City Schools through Gene Lang's "I Have A Dream" program. Appalled at the conditions for their students in the local public elementary schools, they undertook a several-year project to enable private citizens to start and run a public school. In the process they incorporated the Beginning With Children Foundation, which became the forerunner of the charter school movement in New York. The first school was established in a building given to the foundation by the Pfizer corporation, its original corporate headquarters. Carol became the construction manager for rebuilding the school, battling dishonest contractors and officials of the public school system opposed to private involvement in their fiefdom. Under Mayor Bloomberg and Chancellor Klein, the Charter School movement the Reiches had ushered forward expanded to almost 200 schools, and Carol was active in creating the New York Charter School Center to support them all. Together with Joe, she impacted the lives of countless students and families through their education work, and was deeply invested in philanthropy in all the communities they lived in. A lover of music and regular at Tanglewood, she served as a trustee of the Boston Symphony for over a decade. On moving to Miami, she became a trustee of the Miami Music Project, where she endowed a new school for their work. Anyone who came in contact with Carol knew her to be a force of nature with a keen mind and undeniable determination. She enjoyed her grandchildren, good food and the company of the loyal network of friends and family that surrounded her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in her memory be made to the Miami Music Project.



