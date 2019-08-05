ROSENFELD--Carol Louise nee Wanderman, peacefully passed away at the age of 91 on August 2nd after a two decade battle against Alzheimer's disease. Carol's first career was as a child actress on Broadway. Her beauty brought her next to film making in Europe and then onto a high fashion modeling career. Her artistic sensitivity later led her on a journey as a wonderful painter. She loved celebrating the beauty of the world in her studio at Swine Villa in Watermill. She was predeceased by her adoring husband, Lester Rosenfeld. She is cherished in the hearts of her daughters, Maria and Suzanne Rosenfeld, her son-in-law Henry Pollack and her beloved grandchildren, Max, Elias, and Emma Pollack. Donations may be made in her honor to The Arts Student League.



