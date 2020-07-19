CAROL SHOHET

SHOHET--Carol Maretta French, 80, of New York City and Charleston, SC, wife of the late Ruben Shohet, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Carol was born October 12, 1939 in Toronto, Ontario, daughter of Carl Burton French and Ruth Maretta Arnold French. She was a 1958 graduate of Northwestern University and worked in consulting. Carol was kind, loving and generous with an open heart. She is survived by her sister, Jean French Thurston Bell of Toronto; two nieces Barbara Thurston of Toronto and Carolyn Thurston Crisp of Ottawa; great- nephews Alexander (Nela) Crisp, Gregory Crisp and great-niece Kyra Crisp, all of Ottawa; nephew Jeffery (Sharon) French of Sutton West; two step-daughters, Carla and Jacqueline Shohet and three step-grandsons Ethan, Elan and Gavriel Shohet Zabin. She will be deeply missed.





