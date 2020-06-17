CAROL THATCHER

THATCHER--Carol Ann (Marble), age 69, at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto on June 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Adrian. Carol is survived by brothers David (Susan) and Peter (Lesa), nephews Andrew, Jesse and Owen, nieces Naomi (Jay), Claire and Stephanie (Matt), grandnieces Hailey, Everly, Sadie, sister and brother-in-law Wendy and Tony (Joy) and aunt Leslie McGowan. Carol graduated from Branksome Hall in 1968 and Brown University in 1973, worked in the electronic publishing field including positions at Quicklaw, InfoGlobe, Infomart, then held management positions at CGI and the Ontario Ministry of Health. Carol was very outgoing and social. A skilled cook and a welcoming host, Carol's kitchen was a gathering place. Carol, a devoted volunteer for 20 years at Out Of The Cold, enjoyed singing with the Toronto Classical Singers, was a discerning reader sharing many fun evenings with her friends at book club, bridge, French and Spanish classes. Carol loved gardening and travel. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol can be made to the "Myeloma Research Fund" at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation www.thepmcf.ca and to All Saints Kingsway, Toronto, Out Of The Cold, www.canadahelps.org/en/ charities/all-saints-church- kingsway. A family funeral ceremony will be held. Carol would want friends and family to come together for a celebration, time and place forthcoming.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 17, 2020.