MANN--Carola, PHD The White Institute is deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Carola Mann, who will be remembered with great affection. Carola, a beloved supervisor, was warm, wise, caring, generous, and a straight-shooter. For many decades, she worked indefatigably for the betterment of the Institute as a teacher, mentor, scholar and administrator. We will miss her. Elizabeth Krimendahl, PsyD, Director, William Alanson White Institute Ken Eisold, PhD, President, William Alanson White Institute Milan Patel, MD, President, William Alanson White Psychoanalytic Society





