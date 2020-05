Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CAROLA's life story with friends and family

Share CAROLA's life story with friends and family

MANN--Carola Honroth. Died peacefully of natural causes May 15, 2020 at 91 years of age. She is survived by her children Susan Mann-Sweeney, Karen Mann, Robert Mann, Lisa Mann, and nine grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store