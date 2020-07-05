1/1
CAROLE COHEN
COHEN--Carole. Carole Cohen died peacefully in her home of 43 years on Lloyd Neck in Huntington, NY on July 2, 2020. She had lived in this home with her late husband Myron Cohen until he passed nearly two years ago on October 9, 2018. It is conceivable that he simply couldn't rest in peace without his bride by his side. They had had 54 years together and raised two children. Carole is survived by her son Laurence Cohen, her daughter-in-law Jessica Gumbs-Cohen, her daughter Debbie Cohen, her son-in-law Dan Goldner, her granddaughter Lillian Goldner, and her brother Daniel Goldfarb. Carole grew up in Malden, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of Simon Goldfarb and Shirley Tanzer. She attended Malden High School and Boston University School of Fine and Applied Arts, where she majored in theater. She received a masters degree from Long Island University, CW Post. She was famed for her exceptional beauty and her theatrical talent. When she married and had children, she continued to act in community theater productions for some time and she enjoyed her passion for animals. She had horses, dogs, cats, birds, even turtles and enjoyed horseback riding, tennis, skiing and walks in Caumsett State Park.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
