RIFKIND--Carole. Carole (born 1935) died peacefully at home with family on July 22, 2019. Richard, her adoring husband, best friend, and companion in discovery and joy, died in January. Her family and friends all looked to Carole for inspiration and advice, for insight and possibilities, for creativity and connection. Carole was the author of three ground-breaking books on architectural history and the built environment. Later in life, Carole and Dick produced documentaries. Carole was mother to Barbara and Nancy, aunt to Jane and Bob, mother-in-law to Adam, grandmother to Lucy and Ezra, and great-aunt to Hailey and Luke. Her whole family miss her greatly and will remember her with love and joy. There will be no memorial or service.



