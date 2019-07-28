RIFKIND--Carole. The Board of Trustees and staff of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and Museum note with sorrow the passing of Carole Rifkind. Carole was the beloved wife of Richard Rifkind, who preceded her in death, and served as Trustee of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation from 1994-2001. The Guggenheim extends deepest condolences to the Rifkind Family. Honorary Chairman Peter Lawson-Johnston Chairman William L. Mack President Wendy Fisher Director Richard Armstrong Director, Peggy Guggenheim Collection Karole Vail Director General Guggenheim Bilbao Juan Ignacio Vidarte
Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019