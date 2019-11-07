Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Wolfe Korngold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1935 - 2019

Carole Wolfe Korngold, a longtime Scarsdale, NY resident, died peacefully in her home in Boulder, CO. Carole was an inspiring, innovative leader of the Montessori education movement. She was Founder and Executive Director of the Center for Montessori Education|NY (CMTE|NY & CME|NY), one of the largest teacher education programs offering courses leading to credentials for Montessori teachers and administrators. At one time she oversaw 18 locations from Hawaii to Alaska. She was a leader in the spread of Montessori to the public sector, helping to train teachers and administrators in over 50 public schools nationwide.



She served on the American Montessori Society (AMS) board from 1985–1991 and as President from 1989-1991. In 2000, Carole was honored as the AMS Living Legacy, a tribute to a highly respected Montessori educator whose dedication and leadership has made a lasting impact. In 2012, she received a Wisdom of the Elders award from the Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (MACTE).



The first in her family to attend college, she was the recipient of a George Arents Award from Syracuse University. The school's highest alumni honor presented to alumni who have made outstanding contributions in their field.



In 1968, she ran the first Montessori training for head start teachers at SUNY Albany; her daughters were in the initial demonstration class. She founded the Montessori School of Albany. In 1991, she founded the Montessori Children's Center, one of the first year-round, full-time Montessori centers in the US, which continues to be a model for high quality authentic Montessori for infants, toddlers and pre-school children. CMTE was the first to offer an AMS accredited teacher education program leading to an AMS Montessori infant and toddler credential. Many of the practices found in Montessori programs were developed by CMTE.



She participated in the White House Conference on Early Childhood Development with President Clinton and Co-Chaired the Montessori International Congress in Rome, Italy.



Carole had a BA (Syracuse University), an MA (Manhattanville College), an AMS Early Childhood credential (Albany), an AMS Infant and Toddler credential (CMTE/NY). Carole was adjunct professor at The College of New Rochelle and adjunct at Chaminade University, Honolulu, Hawaii.



She is survived by her husband, Bob Korngold, daughter K.T. Korngold and husband Michael Whaley and their children Sarah Korngold Whaley and Emma Korngold Whaley of Stamford, CT and her daughter Rabbi Jamie Korngold, and her daughters, Sadie Korngold Finkelstein and Ori Korngold Finkelstein of Boulder, CO.



A valued, esteemed, and beloved leader of the Montessori community, Carole touched hearts and minds for decades, always inspiring the best in people. She encouraged the development of every person's potential and truly left her mark on this world. She will be dearly missed.



Gifts of Tzedakah can be made to the Carole W. Korngold "Morah Chaya" scholarship fund at Adventure Rabbi s to honor her passion for children, education, and community. https://www.adventurerabbi.org/prod

uct/donations/



Donations may be made in honor of Carole to AMS to celebrate her generosity in nurturing Montessori programs and schools throughout the years.

https://amshq.org/About-AMS/Donate



