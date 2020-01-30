Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolin Forrest Dempsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2020

Carolin Forrest Dempsey



Carolin Forrest Dempsey, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 25th with the same resolve and determination with which she lived her life.



A daughter of William and Anna Forrest, she was born June 8th, 1929. Her childhood was spent in Cornwall, New York where she graduated from the Canterbury School as Valedictorian of her class. An enthusiastic student, she continued her education in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania and in NYC at the New School where she studied acting.



Although many of her contemporaries listened to jazz, she preferred the classical canon. Her love of opera and theater was contagious and resulted in a life spent sharing this joy with others.



Together with her husband George, she pursued a passion for architecture and gardens. Over the course of their married life they collaborated on the design and restoration of four beautiful nineteenth century properties where friends and family gathered often.



While raising a family of three she was a tireless volunteer instilling in her children the importance of giving both time and tithe. An Elder in the Presbyterian Church and Garden Club member, she also served on numerous committees and boards most often with a focus on education and poverty.



A collector of people, she befriended interesting sorts wherever she set foot. She was a consummate hostess who promoted lively discussion at her table – most often with generous dollops of laughter. Her energetic presence always added a spark - gin and tonics in the summer, Manhattans in the winter – daiquiris as an accompaniment to disasters as well as brunch.



Carolin was a force of nature known for her strong opinions and irrepressible wit. Never one to fall in with popular opinion for the sake of sociability, her wry viewpoint could not be ignored. She enjoyed sparring with friends and family both with heartfelt conviction and as a mischievous form of sport.



A lifelong Democrat, she held her right to vote as sacred. When faced with an election which coincided with a stint at the hospital, she placed her request for an absentee ballot as the top priority. As the end drew near, her only regret was that this last exit would prevent her from casting her vote in the fall.



Her life lived fully and well, she will be missed by all who knew her, but especially her family. In addition to George R Dempsey, her loving husband of 55 years, she leaves behind her children: David Schrang and his wife Maridith of Roxbury CT, Daniel Dempsey and his partner Steven Rufo of Richmond MA, and Jennifer Dempsey and her husband Thomas May of Amherst. In addition, her four grandchildren mourn her loss: Elizabeth Dryden Schrang, Abigail Dempsey Schrang, Emily Forrest May and Charles Middlebrook May. Carolin was predeceased by her first husband Chester Schrang.



