SCHUMANN--Caroline. On Saturday, September 21 Caroline Weyer Schumann danced off this mortal coil and on to her next great adventure. She passed in Cape Coral, FL. Born February 6, 1926 to Hilda and Max Weyer of Montclair, NJ, Caroline lived in Montclair and Madison, CT. She survived twin sisters Hilda and Alma and a brother Max. She attended Montclair schools before graduating from Montclair High School and going on to attend Briarcliff Jr. College. Caroline returned school later in life at Goddard College, and then receiving a Masters Degree from New York University in 1985. She taught briefly at Bloomfield College, and the Adult School of Montclair. Caroline loved her home town of Montclair and enjoyed volunteering with the Junior League for many years. As an active fundraiser for the Whole Theater Company of Montclair, she pursued her love of theater and the active arts community in Montclair. So too, Caroline often could be found enjoying the beauty of her childhood stomping grounds, Edgemont Park, walking the trails and delighted by conversations with the kids who skated on the same pond as she did as a child. During the summer one could often find Caroline on the stage at the Madison Beach Club Follies belting out a tune and dancing the old soft shoe. Or sitting on the beach reading Collett and/or Fitzgerald. Caroline was lifetime parishioner at the St. Lukes Church of Montclair which she hopes will be the recipient of any memorial donations and where memorial service will be held at a later date. Caroline is survived by her son Jay and Kelly Schumann of San Francisco, CA; daughter Betsy and Gary Racine of Cape Coral, FL; granddaughter Heather Racine, and Brad Murray, great-granddaughter Payton Murray, of Keller, TX; grandson John and Sarah Racine, great-granddaughter Everly Racine, of Menifee, CA; son Richard L. Schumann of Conway, NH: and daughter Margaret F. Schumann of London, UK.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 29, 2019