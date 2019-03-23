STELLA DEMY--Caroline, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Caroline was born on September 30, 1926 in Long Island City, Queens, NY to Amerigo and Rosaria Stella. She had a long and successful career as an advertising executive with J. Walter Thompson, with a career spanning from 1944-1988. Caroline held the position of Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hispanic Communications. She is survived by her brothers Amerigo Stella and Michael Stella and three nieces and a nephew. Caroline was predeceased by her brother, Dante Stella. Funeral Services are private. Services are being handled by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 23, 2019