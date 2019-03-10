BISCARO--Carolyn Ann, Age 71, of Irvine, CA, passed away December 16, 2018. Born March 12, 1947 in the Bronx, NY to Pat and Pauline (DelGardo) Cuomo. She is survived by her husband Carlo Biscaro, M.D. and two children, Matthew Biscaro and Nina Lota. She will be remembered for her quick wit and infectious smile. A Celebration of Life will be held May 11, 2019 in Stamford, CT. For details, please email: [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019