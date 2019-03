Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN GEER. View Sign

GEER--Carolyn. Carolyn Boston Geer, of New York City, passed away on February 22, 2019, at the age of 86. She is survived by her husband John; children Jennifer, Evelyn and John; sons-in-law Guillermo Bilbao and Luciano Ruggeri; daughter-in-law Carolyn; grandchildren Diana, Julia, Eleonora, Francesca and Jack; and sister Patricia Biddick. An actress, singer and teacher, Carolyn devoted much of her life to the performing arts. After receiving a degree in music from Oklahoma College for Women, she studied music education and worked as an elementary school music teacher in New York City. During the 1970s, she transitioned to acting, appearing in numerous plays and musicals, and displaying particular talent for comic roles. Motivated by her mother's death from Alzheimer's disease, she later performed many recitals at rest homes, AIDS centers and homeless shelters, continuing this tradition into her 80s. She was a senior member of Sigma Alpha Iota (New York chapter), the international music fraternity. Carolyn regularly entertained her neighbors with one-woman shows, and returned to Oklahoma to perform, including as part of a "Boston Sisters" duo with her sister. A funeral will be held at St. James' Church, 865 Madison Avenue, New York City on Friday, March 8. The family will receive at 10:30am, and the service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



