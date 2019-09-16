1934 - 2019
Carolyn Hahn Biederman, 84, New Milford (formerly of Old Tappan), NJ, passed away peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Health, entering the arms of God on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. She was a graduate of The Julliard School where she studied music and received a Master of Music (Voice, MM). After Julliard, she continued with a career in music as a performer at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Carolyn was an honorary professor of music at Molloy College where she taught for over 5 years. Her true passion was teaching voice from her home and being a choir instructor at the Trinity Reformed Church in Old Tappan.
Loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Diana, son Ronald, his wife Judy and daughter Abigail. Son in-law Greg Jannone and grandchildren Jessica Luster, Louis Jannone. A memorial gathering of friends and family will be scheduled soon to celebrate her life and everything she loved. –
Miss you mom now and forever – Love always Ronald
Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019