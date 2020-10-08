1/
CAROLYN NELSON
NELSON--Dr. Carolyn May, daughter of Henry D. and May Nelson, passed away October 3rd at age 76. Dr. Nelson, a native of New York, had a fulfilling career of over 25 years as a psychiatrist. A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, and Universidad del Noreste Medical School, she received her psychiatric training from New York Medical College. She worked for the New York State Mental Health Crisis Prevention Team, Mamaroneck, later, as a psychiatric ER doctor at Westchester Medical Center. She maintained a private practice in Mamaroneck and Manhattan. Carolyn was preceded in death by her older brothers, Henry, William, and Warren Nelson. She will be sorely missed by her extended family of nieces, nephews, and their children. Donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund. For further information please contact Martin A Gleason Funeral Home LLC at 718-359-6300.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
149-20 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11354
(718) 359-6300
