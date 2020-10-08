CAROLYN NELSON

NELSON--Dr. Carolyn May, daughter of Henry D. and May Nelson, passed away October 3rd at age 76. Dr. Nelson, a native of New York, had a fulfilling career of over 25 years as a psychiatrist. A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, and Universidad del Noreste Medical School, she received her psychiatric training from New York Medical College. She worked for the New York State Mental Health Crisis Prevention Team, Mamaroneck, later, as a psychiatric ER doctor at Westchester Medical Center. She maintained a private practice in Mamaroneck and Manhattan. Carolyn was preceded in death by her older brothers, Henry, William, and Warren Nelson. She will be sorely missed by her extended family of nieces, nephews, and their children. Donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund. For further information please contact Martin A Gleason Funeral Home LLC at 718-359-6300.





