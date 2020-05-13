Or Copy this URL to Share

REIDY--Carolyn. Everybody from Works & Process at the Guggenheim mourns the death of Carolyn Reidy, wife of Board member Stephen Kroll Reidy. Carolyn was a wonderful woman and an impassioned voice for the arts. We offer Stephen and family our love and very deepest sympathy. Caroline Cronson, Producer Bart Friedman, Chairman, Board of Trustees Duke Dang, General Manager Kathryn Marshall, Associate





