CAROLYN REIDY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROLYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REIDY--Carolyn. Everybody from Works & Process at the Guggenheim mourns the death of Carolyn Reidy, wife of Board member Stephen Kroll Reidy. Carolyn was a wonderful woman and an impassioned voice for the arts. We offer Stephen and family our love and very deepest sympathy. Caroline Cronson, Producer Bart Friedman, Chairman, Board of Trustees Duke Dang, General Manager Kathryn Marshall, Associate


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved