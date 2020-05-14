CAROLYN REIDY
REIDY--Carolyn. The Board of Directors, staff and artists of New York City Ballet are deeply saddened by the passing of Carolyn Reidy, wife of our dear friend and board member Stephen Kroll Reidy. A warm and devoted champion of the arts, Carolyn was a groundbreaking and visionary leader in the world of publishing. NYCB had the great pleasure of working with her in this capacity, when as chief executive of Simon & Schuster she helped to develop a series of children's books based on NYCB's repertory that have introduced countless children and their families to the beauty and joy of ballet. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Stephen and her entire family. She will be greatly missed.


Published in New York Times on May 14, 2020.
