LEVY--Carolyne Klein. May 1, 1940 - August 4, 2019, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully at home with the people she loved most in this world - her husband Edwin and their sons Jimmy and Matthew. Born and raised in New York to Hortense and Daniel Klein. She married Ed in 1965 and was devoted to him for almost 60 years. They lived in Manhattan for 40 years and moved to Boca Raton in 2010. She was an avid golfer and theater-goer, dedicated daughter and sister, adoring wife, attentive mother, proud grammy, loyal friend, a great tipper, and generous philanthropist. In addition to Ed, she is survived by her sons Jimmy (Sigal) and Matthew (Sharon); grandchildren Danny, Ren and Ariel; and brother Bob E. (Susan). They broke the mold when they made Carolyne. Memorial contributions can be made to .



