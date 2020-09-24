KAHN--Carrol. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Carrol Kahn, beloved wife of the late David Kahn and mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother of our dear friends Susan and Jeffrey Stern, and Michael (Janna) and Peter (Amanda). Carrol's legacy lives on in her family's life-changing generosity and invaluable leadership within the Jewish community and beyond. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Carrol's daughters Susan Stern (Jeffrey) and Wendy Burns (Martin), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





