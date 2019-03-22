Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARROL MUCCIA. View Sign

MUCCIA--Carrol A. Jr., of Hobe Sound, FL died peacefully on March 19, 2019. Born in Manhattan to Carrol and Anna Muccia. Beloved husband of Diane Dean and the late Margaret Dineen Muccia. Devoted father of Elizabeth Pyle (Randy), Timothy, Anne Droesch (Patrick), and David (Tricia) and 16 grandchildren. He graduated from Xavier High School in New York City, College of the Holy Cross and the Wharton School of Business. He was a partner at First Manhattan Co. for over 40 years. Not only did he take great pride in his work, but he truly cherished the friendships developed over many years with colleagues and clients. His dedication to faith and family was lived through his service to many charitable organizations. He was a past Board member of many charities, including the Catholic Home Bureau, Immaculate Conception School, College of Mount St. Vincent, Incarnation Children's Center, and College of the Holy Cross. Carrol was a devoted member of The Sovereign Order of Malta and The Order of the Holy Sepulchre. He enjoyed traveling the world, was a voracious reader, avid golfer and treasured his annual pilgrimages to Lourdes. He was happiest amongst his family and grandchildren either dispensing invaluable advice or making them laugh. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Hobe Sound on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to Part Of The Solution, C/O Alicia Guevara, 2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458.



