MUCCIA--Carrol A., Jr. First Manhattan Co. mourns the passing of Carrol A. Muccia, Jr., our longtime partner, colleague and friend, and the father of our partner, Tim Muccia, and his brother, David Muccia, a Managing Director of the firm. Carrol joined First Manhattan Co. in 1973 as an institutional salesman. He became a partner in 1976, a position he held for more than 30 years. In addition to his longtime role as a Portfolio Manager, Carrol made significant contributions to the firm's Institutional and Syndicate Departments. He also served on several firm committees and his efforts to share his knowledge and experience with his colleagues were widely appreciated. Carrol's clients benefitted from his thoughtful advice over the years, and following his retirement, they continued their relationship with the firm under the supervision of Tim and David. Carrol will truly be missed by his First Manhattan family, and we offer our condolences to his wife, Diane, his children, Tim, David, Elizabeth (Pyle) and Anne (Droesch), their families and his many relatives and friends.



