BALES--Carter F. 1938-2019. The North Shore Land Alliance (NSLA) mourns the loss of Founding Board Chair, Carter F. Bales, who died peacefully on July 5th after valiantly battling cancer. Carter had a distinguished business career as a longtime Director of McKinsey & Company and the founder of NewWorld Capital Group LLC. But his contributions to the preservation of nature may be his most lasting legacy. Under Carter's leadership, the NSLA (together with the local community) has been instrumental in protecting 1,200 acres of environmentally significant land on Long Island's beautiful North Shore. It has grown into a vital community organization with over 3,000 member families and greatly increased public awareness of the close relationship between conserving land and protecting water resources. The NSLA will strive to build on the sound foundation he provided. Prior to founding the NSLA, Carter served on the boards of The Center for Market Innovation at the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Advisory Council to Resources for the Future and The Grand Canyon Trust. He also served in various roles at The Nature Conservancy including Chairman of the International Committee of the Board of Governors and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Nature Conservancy of New York. Carter was also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Carter will be remembered for his unstinting dedication to conservation and strong love of place, especially the Adirondacks and Long Island. He inspired countless people to support environmental causes and his mark will be felt for generations to come. Carter was predeceased by his beloved wife, garden writer Suzanne Frutig Bales and is survived by his children Cathryn Bales McGinn (Michael), Carter Bales II, Margaret Meacham Klemm, Tom Meacham and great friend Gina Norgard. The Board of the North Shore Land Alliance extends their heartfelt condolences to the Bales Family. A celebration of Carter's life will be planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the North Shore Land Alliance and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



