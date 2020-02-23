Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMALLHORN--Cary W. Cary Wiedenmayer Smallhorn died on Thursday, February 6th in Innsbruck, Austria. Skiing in Zurs, Cary suffered an aortic rupture, and despite heroic surgical efforts the initial loss of oxygen out on the slopes caused irreparable brain damage. Cary is deeply missed by her own family, son Thomas and daughter Cait, their spouses Nina and Sam, four grandchildren Caroline, Sophie, Alex and Serena; and by her husband Christopher. There are many other family members on three continents and dozens of devoted friends who are shocked and saddened by Cary's sudden death. Cary was born in 1938 in New Jersey and spent most of her married life in Beverly Farms, MA. Cary lived every moment of every day fully. She greeted the worst mornings with joy and enthusiasm, she shirked no task, was open and generous with everyone, and always found the good in people. She had immense generosity of spirit. She loved to drink martinis, to smoke cigarettes, to sing the songs of Noel Coward and George Gershwin, of which she knew many by heart. She loved to question people about their lives and beliefs and careers. She was merciless with men who always talked about themselves. Cary loved gardening, sailing, tennis, playing with grandchildren, the 23rd Psalm, travelling, gardening, doing embroidery by a blazing fire, and gardening. Since she first saw National Velvet in 1944, Cary had wished to attend the Grand National and was to do so this coming April 4th. While her pleasures in her life were almost all fulfilled, she will undoubtedly have the best view of the race this year. Some saw her as a free spirit, but she was a serious thoughtful person with strong but never dogmatic views. She left no one who did not feel better for knowing her. Thanks, Dear Lovely Cary. Requiescat in Pace. Those who wish to make gifts in Cary's memory might consider St. John's Episcopal Church in Beverly Farms. There will be a service in celebration of Cary's life in early summer, at St. John's.



SMALLHORN--Cary W. Cary Wiedenmayer Smallhorn died on Thursday, February 6th in Innsbruck, Austria. Skiing in Zurs, Cary suffered an aortic rupture, and despite heroic surgical efforts the initial loss of oxygen out on the slopes caused irreparable brain damage. Cary is deeply missed by her own family, son Thomas and daughter Cait, their spouses Nina and Sam, four grandchildren Caroline, Sophie, Alex and Serena; and by her husband Christopher. There are many other family members on three continents and dozens of devoted friends who are shocked and saddened by Cary's sudden death. Cary was born in 1938 in New Jersey and spent most of her married life in Beverly Farms, MA. Cary lived every moment of every day fully. She greeted the worst mornings with joy and enthusiasm, she shirked no task, was open and generous with everyone, and always found the good in people. She had immense generosity of spirit. She loved to drink martinis, to smoke cigarettes, to sing the songs of Noel Coward and George Gershwin, of which she knew many by heart. She loved to question people about their lives and beliefs and careers. She was merciless with men who always talked about themselves. Cary loved gardening, sailing, tennis, playing with grandchildren, the 23rd Psalm, travelling, gardening, doing embroidery by a blazing fire, and gardening. Since she first saw National Velvet in 1944, Cary had wished to attend the Grand National and was to do so this coming April 4th. While her pleasures in her life were almost all fulfilled, she will undoubtedly have the best view of the race this year. Some saw her as a free spirit, but she was a serious thoughtful person with strong but never dogmatic views. She left no one who did not feel better for knowing her. Thanks, Dear Lovely Cary. Requiescat in Pace. Those who wish to make gifts in Cary's memory might consider St. John's Episcopal Church in Beverly Farms. There will be a service in celebration of Cary's life in early summer, at St. John's. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close