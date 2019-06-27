COOPER--Caryl Lois Popper, 95 years old, passed away June 25, 2019. Whether friend or foe, most would agree Caryl was fierce; a spirited doer for those she loved dearly. She earned a BS in chemistry from Bucknell, after which she worked as a biochemist. Years later, while raising three children, she completed a master's degree in education at Manhattanville, and went on to teach remedial reading at Woodlands High School to scores of students who to this day recall the impact she had on their lives. During the 1960s and 1970s, she was active in the peace and social justice movements. Throughout her life, her tenacity for her side and her confrontations with her opponents were always heartfelt and voiced vigorously. Daughter of Lucy and Eugene Popper, Sister to Anton, Wife to Nate, Mother to Daniel (Wendy), Andrew (Liz) and John (Rosa), Grandmother to Samantha (Josh Wechsler), Kimberly (Josh Stern), Alana, Natanya (Matthew Anderson), Alexandra, Dylan, great-grandmother to Charlie Anderson, Tyler Stern, Jordan Wechsler; her love for each of us will always be cherished. Nana we are loving and missing you now and forever.



