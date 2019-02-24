Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARYL HORWITZ. View Sign

HORWITZ--Caryl, ne Krieger in Brooklyn in 1924, passed away on February 1, 2019 at age 94, at home after a brief illness. Intelligent, talented, compassionate, and generous, she was an artist and proud progressive who was always keenly aware and interested in everyone and everything that crossed her path, no matter who or what it was. Married for forty full and exciting years to her Army boyfriend, Mickey, also from Brooklyn. In memoriam gifts may be made in her name to the League of Women Voters or Mercy For Animals.



