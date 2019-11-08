BARTON--Catherine A., Ph.D, died on November 6, 2019. Catherine served as a teacher, principal and superintendent of the schools at West Point for her entire 30 year career. Beloved daughter of the late George and Margaret (nee McLaughlin) Barton. Dear sister of the late Margaret Dooner, George T. Barton, Sr. and John J. Barton. Cherished aunt of Mary T. Barton, Margaret Connor, George T. Barton, Jr., John J. Dooner, Gerard Dooner and the late George Dooner. Adored great-aunt of Liam and Mary Kate Connor. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, at Joseph Duffy Funeral Home, 255 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY, from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, at 9:45am at St. Augustine RC Church, 116 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fordham University Graduate School of Education or St. Augustine RC Church, Brooklyn, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 8, 2019