CAMPAGNA--Catherine A. Catherine Ann Campagna, age 47, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, in Manhattan, NY. Born in Morristown, NJ on May 10, 1971, and raised in Greendell, NJ, Catherine went on to attend Fordham University at Lincoln Center and graduated with a BA in English in 1993. Catherine had since continued to reside in the city she loved, New York. Catherine will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Vincent Campagna; their three precious children, Abigail, Nathaniel and Jack; and her parents Jeremy and Sarah Bush. Catherine will be fondly remembered by her loving in-laws, extended family, numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Catherine was predeceased by her sister, Jenna Bush. Catherine's family flourished with her loving dedication to their care and nurturing. The Campagna family would like to thank the Saint Stephen of Hungary School Community for their overwhelming support and love during this very difficult time. Contributions can be made in Catherine Campagna's memory to the Saint Stephen of Hungary School Foundation. A memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Saint Monica's Church in New York City and was presided over by Father Donald C. Baker.
St Monica's Church
413 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019