CATHERINE COCHRAN

COCHRAN--Catherine, aged 78, died peacefully at home on September 20, survived by her wife, Elizabeth Addison and her treasured dogs and cat. Predeceased by parents, Drayton Cochran of Centre Island, NY and Margaret (Mrs. Winston) Frost of Southampton, NY and brother John D. Cochran of Early Branch, SC. Survived by brother Charles Cochran and sister Dora Frost, both of West Palm Beach, FL, Gifford Cochran of Bozeman, MT, and close friend Michael Baldwin of Marion, MA. Cathy was born in New York City and attended Green Vale School in Old Brookville, NY, Brearley School in NYC, and Foxcroft School in Middleburg, VA. After spending her younger years in New York City, Cathy spent several decades living in Wiltshire, England where she was involved in the horse racing industry. In the early 2000s, she moved back to the United States where she and Liz bought Oak Hill Farm, a 500 acre farm in Palmyra, VA where they raised cattle, horses, and pigs. In earlier days, Cathy travelled extensively, sailing the world with her father on his sailboats, the Vigilant and Westward. One of their trips included an animal collecting excursion in 1962 to the Galapagos Islands on behalf of the Philadelphia Zoo. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.





