KOTTNER--Catherine, Age 90, a lifelong resident of New York City, died peacefully on January 18, 2019. She was born March 13, 1928 to Joseph and Maria Vosilla in Brooklyn. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph and sisters Lucy and Mary. She is survived by her nieces Rosemary Kane, Jeanne Pillus and Terry Pietrucha and nephew Edward Merslich and many great-nieces and nephews. Catherine graduated cum laude from Queens College, the first in her immigrant family to receive a college degree. She had a 30+ year career at the United Nations in charge of staff activities and housing. During her tenure at the UN, she helped to establish the first UN Child Care Center. After her retirement from the UN, Katie followed her passion for social work and community and formed a Women's discussion group at the Lenox Hill Neighborhood House Senior Center. She facilitated lively discussions on successful aging, covering topics ranging from Art to Finances to "Where, When and How to Shop in New York". As part of a national program, she was named a "Splendid Senior Among Us" in '07. Catherine loved the Arts and was a member of the National Arts Club in New York City. She spoke six languages fluently and traveled the world. She was known for her chic sense of style and amazing dinner parties. Catherine loved reading The New York Times cover to cover, dancing and spending time with family and friends. Family was extremely important to Katie. Her support, encouragement and advice was priceless to everyone who knew her. To many family and friends she was a mentor and role model. In Catherine's words, "A good way to feel loved and nurtured is to give love and nurturing to others". A memorial mass will be held for Catherine on March 13 at St. Monica's Church, 413 East 79th St., New York, NY at 10am. Donations can be made in Catherine's memory to UNICEF at www.unicefusa.org/tribute then click the button that says "Send a Tribute Gift", or call 866-237-2224. Religious Service Information St Monica's Church

413 E 79th St

New York, NY 10075

