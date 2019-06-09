MARCUS--Catherine M., passed away peacefully at home on May 29. She was 90. First child of Scottish immigrants and loving wife of 63 years to Brooklyn-born Edwin L. Marcus MD (Columbia '48, NYU School of Medicine '50), Catherine spent her career as a school social worker in Dearborn, MI. In retirement, she was an avid reader and lifelong learner. She adored The New York Times and sought it out at newsstands wherever she traveled. Catherine is survived by her husband; daughters Sheila, Jacqueline and Anni; sister Mary; grandchildren Benjamin, Alexander, Colin, Dylan and Cailey; and great-granddaughter Claire.
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019