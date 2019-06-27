Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Dormi & Sons 1121 Morris Park Ave Bronx , NY 10461 (718)-863-2000 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM John Dormi & Sons 1121 Morris Park Ave Bronx , NY 10461 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Church 1703 Lurting Ave Bronx , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARONEY--Catherine T., 93, died peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2019, in New York City, with her longtime friend at her side. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Born in Ireland on January 7, 1926, the daughter of William and Nellie (Corry) Maroney, both natives of County Clare, she came to the U.S. in 1929 and resided in New York City thereafter, except for a two-year sojourn (1966-68) in Long Beach, California. She was predeceased by a younger sister, Helen Rita (Maroney) Shea. Survivors include a niece, two nephews, and numerous cousins in New York State, Rhode Island, Ireland and England. As a girl, she was a medal-winning Irish dancer, played the violin, and appeared on New York Irish radio shows. Educated in Bronx public schools (Morris High 1944), she spent 72 years in self- supporting employment; excelling in Hunter College secretarial courses, she became a legal secretary to New York City law firms, a career which continued for more than half a century. Her interests and enjoyments included psychology; the theater; movies; shopping and dining in midtown Manhattan; travel to upstate resorts and Europe; and, especially, visiting with her extended family. She was a delight to those around her, always ready to brighten their lives with a joke and with her warm, vital and generous personality. Visiting will be Thursday, June 27 from 4-9pm at John Dormi & Sons Funeral Home, 1121 Morris Park Ave., Bronx. Mass Friday, June 28 at 10am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 1703 Lurting Ave., Bronx. Private interment will follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx.



MARONEY--Catherine T., 93, died peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2019, in New York City, with her longtime friend at her side. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Born in Ireland on January 7, 1926, the daughter of William and Nellie (Corry) Maroney, both natives of County Clare, she came to the U.S. in 1929 and resided in New York City thereafter, except for a two-year sojourn (1966-68) in Long Beach, California. She was predeceased by a younger sister, Helen Rita (Maroney) Shea. Survivors include a niece, two nephews, and numerous cousins in New York State, Rhode Island, Ireland and England. As a girl, she was a medal-winning Irish dancer, played the violin, and appeared on New York Irish radio shows. Educated in Bronx public schools (Morris High 1944), she spent 72 years in self- supporting employment; excelling in Hunter College secretarial courses, she became a legal secretary to New York City law firms, a career which continued for more than half a century. Her interests and enjoyments included psychology; the theater; movies; shopping and dining in midtown Manhattan; travel to upstate resorts and Europe; and, especially, visiting with her extended family. She was a delight to those around her, always ready to brighten their lives with a joke and with her warm, vital and generous personality. Visiting will be Thursday, June 27 from 4-9pm at John Dormi & Sons Funeral Home, 1121 Morris Park Ave., Bronx. Mass Friday, June 28 at 10am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 1703 Lurting Ave., Bronx. Private interment will follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx. Published in The New York Times on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close