Catherine Mary Ettinger

1960 - 2020

Catherine Mary Neville Ettinger, Age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones in Macungie, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Ettinger, devoted sister Denise Smith, grateful children, Bryan and Laura Ettinger, and daughters-in-law Kristen Ettinger and Beth Regan. Catherine was adored by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephew.







Catherine was born in Elmhurst (Queens), New York on June 11th, 1960 to the late Joseph Neville and Mary (Hallenbeck) Neville. Catherine attended Hicksville High School then went on to receive her bachelor's degree at Pace University. After a unique career start, including time spent as a writer for The Village Voice in New York City, Catherine found her passion for shaping young minds as a teacher. She received her master's degree in education and began her life in public service. Catherine served her community for over 20 years as a teacher for Parkland School District in Pennsylvania. She will be remembered as an educator who fostered creativity in children and acted as a fierce advocate for the rights of children and fellow educators, having spent many years as a union representative.







Catherine had a zest for life and shared her vibrance and warmth with everyone she met. Family was of the utmost importance to Catherine and she spent many hours throughout her life in the company of those she loved dearly. She had countless, deep connections with close friends and chosen family from all stages of her life.







On any given day, you could find Catherine surprising those around her as a wine connoisseur, adventurous foodie, elite shopper, political commentator, expert meteorologist, avid reader, and wordsmith extraordinaire. She believed in the healing power of music and often used her kitchen as a dance floor. She enjoyed visiting her children in Manhattan, family walks with her dog, Toby, and relaxing trips to the beach. Catherine savored every moment of life, never letting a sunny day, a good sunset or a full moon pass her by without stopping to reflect with gratitude on its beauty.







No amount of words could ever describe the rich life Catherine lived or what a truly magnificent woman she was. Catherine will be remembered as a warm-hearted, selfless soul, and her impact on the lives of those she knew is immeasurable. Catherine's last act of kindness here on earth was to pass the miracle of life on to others through her donation of vital organs. While Catherine will be dearly missed, her legacy will live on through the treasured memories and laughter of those who loved her.







Arrangements have been made to allow Catherine's family to grieve and celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, etc. future donations can be made to the Catherine Mary Neville Ettinger Future Writers Fund. Fund details will be forthcoming.

