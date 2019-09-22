CATHERINE MCDERMOTT (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE MCDERMOTT.
Service Information
John J Fox Funeral Home Inc
2080 Boston Post Rd
Larchmont, NY
10538
(914)-834-0144
Wake
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J Fox Funeral Home Inc
2080 Boston Post Rd
Larchmont, NY 10538
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
John J Fox Funeral Home Inc
2080 Boston Post Rd
Larchmont, NY 10538
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Star Of The Sea Church
596 City Island Ave.
Bronx, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

McDERMOTT-- Catherine E. A leader in health philanthropy and the grantmaking world, Catherine McDermott understood the world of patronage and altruism. She had an innate ability to seize opportunities while connecting the public and private sectors to bring much needed change in the delivery of healthcare in the United States. Her communication skills, strategic thinking and planning were her professional strengths. Catherine served in the charitable trust community for over twenty-eight years as an officer with The Carnegie Corporation of New York and The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She led Grantmakers in Health (GIH), the nation's only organization exclusively serving health philanthropy for over fifteen years and went on to lead the National Committee for Quality Health Care for seven years until she retired in 2004. Catherine advocated for women's rights and she nurtured and mentored young women with kindness and compassion until her passing. For funeral service information, please go to: JJFFH.COM.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.