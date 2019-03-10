O'HAGAN--Catherine (nee Tully) Passed away at the age of 93. Kaye was the devoted wife of John T. O'Hagan, who pre-deceased her on January 2, 1991, and the beloved mother of Catherine O'Hagan Wolfe (Emmett), Susan O'Hagan Marley (Bob), and Michael O'Hagan (Mary Beth). Cherished grandmother of Clare, Molly, Cecilia, Elizabeth, Emily, Daniel, Michael, John, Maggie and Joseph. She is also survived by her nephews Arthur Brown of Coral Springs, FL and Thomas Tully of Brooklyn, NY. Visiting Friday, March 15, 8:30am--10am at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 Wall. Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, followed by burial in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Arrupe Jesuit High School, 4343 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80212; https://arrupejesuit com/get-involved/ For more information please visit www. obrienfuneralhome.com.
