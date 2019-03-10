Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE RYAN. View Sign

RYAN--Catherine Ann "Cate Ryan" on March 22, 2019. Daughter of the late Walter N. and Mary (Dwyer) McKaba. She graduated High school from Convent of Sacred Heart, Greenwich, CT. Attended Barat College of the Sacred Heart, Forest Hills, Ill that is known for Theater arts and School of Dance. Cate started her career as a writer for Playboy Magazine and The New Yorker Magazine. She then worked for Ashely International representing Acting and Literary Talent and continued on to the David Frost Show where she worked with Peter Baker on Talent and Programming in 1971, which won an Emmy for outstanding Variety Show- Talk and nominated again in 1972. Cate started her own specialty bread business in Connecticut. In 1976, she started a career in Nursing with an RN degree at NYU/Bellevue Hospital. Worked as an operating room nurse for almost 40 years. Cate continued to write six plays. Four Off Off Broadway and her last two Off Broadway. The shows titled, The White Sheik, The Snow Room, All Souls Day, The Natives are Restless, The Picture Box and In the Secret Sea. Cate also worked on Motion picture called The Boss Dog and a sitcom The Five Twelve. Cate is survived by her brother Michael Ryan, Step Sister Barbara Allen and Mary Eileen Ryan, survives her. Step-brothers John Ryan, Bruce McKaba, Kevin Ryan and the late Charles Ryan. Cate was a life long resident of New York City, She loved everything about it especially Central Park and the Theater. She was so generous with her expertise and contacts in medicine to all, we will be forever grateful. A Memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, 3pm-6pm at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" 81st and Madison Avenue.



1076 Madison Ave

New York , NY 10028

