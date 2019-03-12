Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHLEEN RYAN. View Sign

RYAN--Cathleen Ann. 1941-2019. Cate was the daughter of the late Walter McKaba and Mary D. Ryan. She was also the adopted daughter of the late Charles P. Ryan. She is survived by her brother Michael J. Ryan, and by her half-siblings, Bruce McKaba, Barbara M. Allen, Eileen Ryan Pettus, John J. Ryan, III, and Kevin T. Ryan. In addition, she leaves behind Josephine Marks and the family of Robin M. Bluford. She was predeceased by her step- brother, Charles P. Ryan, Jr. Cate was a graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Greenwich, CT, and of Barat College of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest, IL. Her careers included research for Playboy and the New Yorker magazines, jobs at the CBC Film Board, Ashley Famous and as an assistant producer on the David Frost television show. Her passion was playwriting and she had six plays produced off Broadway. Having been diagnosed with Lupus at 35, she pursued a career in nursing as well. She was a talented, funny and charming woman and her knack for one-liners and great story-telling will remain unforgotten. There will be visitation held at Frank E. Campbell, 81st and Madison, on Thursday, March 14th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Lupus Foundation or The Manhattan School of Music would be appreciated.



RYAN--Cathleen Ann. 1941-2019. Cate was the daughter of the late Walter McKaba and Mary D. Ryan. She was also the adopted daughter of the late Charles P. Ryan. She is survived by her brother Michael J. Ryan, and by her half-siblings, Bruce McKaba, Barbara M. Allen, Eileen Ryan Pettus, John J. Ryan, III, and Kevin T. Ryan. In addition, she leaves behind Josephine Marks and the family of Robin M. Bluford. She was predeceased by her step- brother, Charles P. Ryan, Jr. Cate was a graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Greenwich, CT, and of Barat College of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest, IL. Her careers included research for Playboy and the New Yorker magazines, jobs at the CBC Film Board, Ashley Famous and as an assistant producer on the David Frost television show. Her passion was playwriting and she had six plays produced off Broadway. Having been diagnosed with Lupus at 35, she pursued a career in nursing as well. She was a talented, funny and charming woman and her knack for one-liners and great story-telling will remain unforgotten. There will be visitation held at Frank E. Campbell, 81st and Madison, on Thursday, March 14th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Lupus Foundation or The Manhattan School of Music would be appreciated. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close