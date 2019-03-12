RYAN--Cathleen Ann. 1941-2019. Cate was the daughter of the late Walter McKaba and Mary D. Ryan. She was also the adopted daughter of the late Charles P. Ryan. She is survived by her brother Michael J. Ryan, and by her half-siblings, Bruce McKaba, Barbara M. Allen, Eileen Ryan Pettus, John J. Ryan, III, and Kevin T. Ryan. In addition, she leaves behind Josephine Marks and the family of Robin M. Bluford. She was predeceased by her step- brother, Charles P. Ryan, Jr. Cate was a graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Greenwich, CT, and of Barat College of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest, IL. Her careers included research for Playboy and the New Yorker magazines, jobs at the CBC Film Board, Ashley Famous and as an assistant producer on the David Frost television show. Her passion was playwriting and she had six plays produced off Broadway. Having been diagnosed with Lupus at 35, she pursued a career in nursing as well. She was a talented, funny and charming woman and her knack for one-liners and great story-telling will remain unforgotten. There will be visitation held at Frank E. Campbell, 81st and Madison, on Thursday, March 14th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Lupus Foundation or The Manhattan School of Music would be appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2019