BARNWELL--Cathy P., on October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Laura (Bryan) Waisnor and Michael (Christine). Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Olivia, Katie, Allison, Claire and Emily. Fond sisterin-law of Marie (Anthony), Patricia and the late Walter, Robert (Colleen), William (Lori), James (Rosemary) Michael and the late Thomas, John, Ann, Stephen and Timothy. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Reposing at the Drago Funeral Home, 43-10 30th Ave., Astoria, NY 11103. Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-5 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00am at Corpus Christi R.C. Church Woodside, NY. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 11, 2019