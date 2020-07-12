1/1
CATHY HARARY
HARARY--Cathy. Beloved wife of Eli Harary; loving mother of Morgan Harary, Gabriella Harary, Elyse (Lawrence) Benenson, and nana of Walter. Raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her entire family on Monday evening, July 6, 2020. Cathy was a great mother and cook, and a fabulous friend. She personified sweetness, fun, kindness and love. Our wonderful matriarch, you will always live in our minds and hearts. "Bye, For Now." Services were entrusted to the care of Libby Funeral Home.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 9, 2020
So sad to learn of Cathy's passing. She was a lovely lady. My condolences go out to Eli and the family
Rosalie Nicholls
Friend
