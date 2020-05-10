CECE WASSERMAN
WASSERMAN--Cece. Cecille Wasserman (Cece) passed away at her home in the Berkshires on May 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her three daughters Emily, Stefanie, and Wendy, and classical music. Cece lived 85 vibrant years. A resident of Manhattan, her love for music, the arts, and travel will be greatly missed. She is survived by her three daughters, and one granddaughter, Josie Schiffer. Her husband Herb Wasserman, passed away in 2000. A fourth daughter, Julie, passed away in 1973. Donations can be made to The Cece Wasserman Legacy Project, c/o The Cheswatyr Foundation. Kings Point Capital Management, 112 Westwood Place, Suite 210 Brentwood, TN 37027.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
