1922 - 2020

Cecile Levi passed away peacefully of natural causes with family at her home on April 9, 2020 at the age of 97 to join both her dear husband Heinz who left us 28 years ago and her cousin Nicole who was like a sister to Cecile. She is survived by her adoring son Philippe, her loving grand children Alexander and Elizabeth, and her loving daughter in law Renee. Born in Strasbourg France, WWII brought Cecile to the USA where she met and fell desperately in love, and married Lieutenant Heinz Levi. For years they struggled, but Heinz's eventual business success allowed them to travel together all over Europe, Africa, India, China, and Afghanistan. Cecile had a compassionate heart with the ability to attract locals everywhere she went. She made people feel happy to be with her. To this day she has friends around the world. She showed her love of people when she became a volunteer nurse. Even though she lived her life in the USA, she always longed to return to Europe where she enjoyed especially the delicious food, the natural beauty, and she found perhaps the most contentment in the Swiss Alps.



Cecile cooked so well and enjoyed entertaining people at her home for years. Cecile's Thanksgiving dinners were famous, the best stuffing ever, and her deserts to die for. She made a beautiful home for Dad, and he was always so happy to see her when he got home from work.



While she suffered deeply after Heinz passed, her family and many friends helped her to continue on. She never complained about herself, only caring about the well being of others around her.



She loved to make picture albums of all her trips and friends., and as she got on in age she would constantly look over the pictures. Most were of her (Nana's) two grandchildren who she adored and for whom she did everything in her power. They were Nana's treasures, and she enjoyed every second she spent with them. Nana was always so proud that both her grandchildren have loving hearts, are smart, and enjoy life.

Nana took us all for many ski trips to Switzerland which we always will fondly remember. She wanted both her grandchildren to become good skiers which they did. To her last days Nana wanted to be sure they were healthy and happy.



In her last months, I would bring one picture album to her each week and relive each trip with her. It was amazing how organized the albums were with little pamphlet pages giving detailed descriptions of each sight pictured.



We had so many precious moments with her that will leave us with beautiful memories.

