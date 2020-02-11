MOSBERG--Cecile (nee Storch), on February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward, mother of Beatrice, Louise (Stuart) Levine, Caroline (Darren) Karger. Adoring grandmother of Barry (Jacqueline), Jocelyn (Gregory), Alexander (Lara), Jordana, Zachary and Matthew. Treasured great-grand- mother of Juliana, Sydney and Levi. A true woman of valor and a cherished Holocaust survivor. Funeral service on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00pm at Bernheim-Apter-Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for Yad Vashem or the USC Shoah Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2020