CECILE MOSBERG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CECILE MOSBERG.
Service Information
Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel
68 Old Short Hills Road
Livingston, NJ
07039
(973)-422-0600
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOSBERG--Cecile (nee Storch), on February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward, mother of Beatrice, Louise (Stuart) Levine, Caroline (Darren) Karger. Adoring grandmother of Barry (Jacqueline), Jocelyn (Gregory), Alexander (Lara), Jordana, Zachary and Matthew. Treasured great-grand- mother of Juliana, Sydney and Levi. A true woman of valor and a cherished Holocaust survivor. Funeral service on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00pm at Bernheim-Apter-Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for Yad Vashem or the USC Shoah Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details