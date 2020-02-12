MOSBERG--Cecile (nee Storch). The American Society for Yad Vashem and Yad Vashem, Jerusalem mourn the passing of Cecile Mosberg, beloved wife of our benefactor Edward Mosberg, grandmother of our Executive Committee member Barry Levine (Jacqueline) and YLA Board Member Alexander Levine (Lara). Cecile was born on July 2, 1927 in Krakow, Poland. Cecile and her father, Leib, were the only Holocaust survivors from her family. After the war, Cecile returned to Krakow where she met Edward and moved to Belgium where they were married. They immigrated to the United States in 1951. Our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Edward and to her children Louise (Stuart) Levine, Caroline (Darren) Karger and Beatrice Mosbergand, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Leonard Wilf, Chairman Avner Shalev Chairman of the Directorate Stanley Stone, Executive Director



