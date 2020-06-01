SINGER--Cecile, December 17, 1922 - May 19, 2020. In 1943 she joined the Women's Reserve, serving at the Naval Air Primary Training Command in Glenview, IL as Yeoman First Class. A member of Barnard College's Class of 1950, she remained an actively involved alumna. In Paris, she worked for Helena Rubinstein before she returned to New York as an account executive at Hockaday Associates and later as program officer at the Helena Rubinstein Foundation. In retirement she volunteered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She leaves behind two nephews, Jeffrey and David Seroy of New York City, a grandniece, Sasha and grandnephew, Raoul.





