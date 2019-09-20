WITTY--Cecile Michaels. Passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 in New York City. Born 1923, Cecile was formerly an accomplished pianist and spoke a lovely French since childhood. Working for several organizations, her favorite was serving on the Board of "Girls Club" for many years when it was affiliated with the Federation of Jewish Philanthropies. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands Frederic N. Witty and Spencer B. Witty and lovely daughter-in-law Jane Tierman Michaels. Her first marriage to Joseph Michaels III ended in divorce. She is survived by her beloved children Joseph Michaels IV and Leonard and Sally Michaels, adored grandchildren Joseph Michaels V, M.D. and Jessica Bernstein, five cherished great-grandchildren and the children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren from her marriages to Frederic and Spencer Witty and her loving nephew, Robert Stein, and great- nieces. We wish to thank all of those who touched Cecile's life and helped make it such a joyous journey. A private funeral service was held on September 19, 2019 at Mt. Neboh Cemetery, Glendale, NY. The family requests that any memorial donation be made to the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera, or to any other charitable organization that is most meaningful to you.



